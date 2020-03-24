Todrick Hall Goes BALLISTIC On Kim Kardashian & Defends Taylor Swift!

Published on Mar 24, 2020

The Taylor Swift/Kim Kardashian feud has officially been reignited by an “unknown” source who leaked the remainder of Taylor and Kanye West’s phone call all those years ago, and many fans have weighed in, but Todrick Hall just unleashed hell on Kim Kardashian in a series of raging posts.



Millions of fans were not here for Kim’s response to Taylor urging fans to help donate to a better cause rather than ask her how she’s doing following the leaked audio footage.



Todrick, on the other hand, had a whole different level of rage built up, and he just aired out ALL his dirty laundry directly onto Kim’s lap, in a series of now-deleted Instagram stories.



Once he (and pretty much the whole world) got word of Kim’s Twitter rant attempting to further claim that Taylor and her publicist actually DID lie about everything that was said regarding the phone call with Kanye, Todrick started laying down the cold hard facts.





