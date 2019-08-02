Chinese scientists develop new type of brain-inspired chip

Published on Aug 2, 2019

Chinese scientists have successfully developed a ground-breaking electronic chip and incorporated it into a riderless autonomous bicycle.

The bicycle can detect and track targets, avoid obstacles, self-balance, understand voice commands and even make independent decisions as a result of the chip's simultaneous processing of versatile algorithms and models.

The research achievement, conducted by Shi Luping and his colleagues at the Center for Brain Inspired Computing Research of Tsinghua University, was published as the cover story of Nature Magazine on Thursday.