Chad Le Clos shares his experiences at the #YOG2018 | Youth Olympic Games

Published on Aug 15, 2018

Swimming legend and Olympic gold medallist Chad Le Clos talks about his experiences at Youth Olympic Games in Singapore 2010 and how the YOG prepared him for the Olympic Games.



Le Clos was already an ambassador of the Youth Olympic in Nanjing 2014 and he was very proud when he was asked again to share hi experiences at Buenos Aires.



