It's time to call out China's BS!

serpentza
631K
7,765 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 28, 2020

China has a lot to answer for...

Music used in this video:
Alpha Centauri B - Anders Enger Jensen
Bandcamp: https://eoxstudios.bandcamp.com/track...
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/eox-studios/al...

The Muse Maker:
https://soundcloud.com/themusemaker

W.H.O anthem: wo ai xi jinping de ji ba

For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts

DOCUMENTARY LINKS:
Conquering Southern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Conquering Northern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...

For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
The WHO belongs to Communist China:
https://youtu.be/G5VGPYtbTk8

For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE
Wet like a market:
https://youtu.be/6P-P4vrY1Oc

For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
Inside Info and discussion:
https://youtu.be/lk5XkhUKMDM

Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za

climate change tcm expats in china traditional chinese medicine

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to