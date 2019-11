Published on Nov 16, 2019

Chris Hedges talks to author Stephen Kinzer about the CIA’s quest for mind control through its experiments in drug and torture during the 1950s and 1960s, both domestically and internationally. Kinzer’s new book is titled Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control.









#QuestionMore #RTAmerica



Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/

Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/



Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America