Syria's air defenses respond to Israeli missile attack

An Israeli missile attack targeted Syrian military sites around Damascus and in the central province of Homs on Sunday.
Syria's air defenses responded to the attacks carried out by Israeli warplanes from inside the Lebanese airspace.
It said that some civilian properties in the suburbs of Damascus suffered damage.
Syria accuses Israel of supporting the terror groups in Syria by its repeated strikes.
Israel has conducted many airstrikes to target Iranian-backed militia groups in Syria such as the Lebanese Hezbollah .

