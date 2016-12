Published on Dec 21, 2016

Russia’s Crown Jewel of the north, St. Petersburg offers magic at any time of the year. St. Petersburg has inspired poets, artists, musicians and writers from its beginnings as Peter the Great’s modern window on the world. St. Petersburg’s truly unique architecture is featured on the poster, from the Saint Isaac's and Smolny Cathedrals to the Summer Palace gate and Admiralty tower. The city is known for its strong football culture and it is represented in the football on the poster.