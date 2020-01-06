Joey King INJURED By Co-Star At The Golden Globes!

Published on Jan 6, 2020

Joey King sustained a pretty major and very visible injury at the Golden Globes Sundy night, and the worst part is… it came from her co-star in “The Act.”



What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and a Golden Globe hit Joey King right over the head at an afterparty last night.



Look, without giving too much away, The Act was basically all about Patricia Arquette’s character physically and psychologically abusing Joey King’s character. And even after the episodes were aired and the awards were won, it looks like Patricia is still in character.



But don’t worry - this hit on the head it was a total accident.



They attended the Golden Globes together as faux mother and daughter. The two of them have developed quite the friendship over the past few years, since The Act came out on Hulu.



And they’ve been together every step of the way. From filming, to promoting the show, and now during the awards circuit.



They’ve basically been BFFs through and through - an unlikely duo, but one that we never knew we needed.



Like when they did a panel together promoting The Act



Or when Joey found out that she was nominated for an Emmy for the first time ever. She immediately started crying before calling her parents as well as her on screen mom, Patricia.



She tweeted out that video herself, along with the caption ““I cannot believe this is happening. I’ve just been Nominated for an Emmy for my work in The Act. There’s so many people to thank for this moment and getting to talk to my mom and Patricia immediately after it was announced was so special. I’m in shock”



So of course they attended the Golden Globe afterparties together.



They first went to the InStyle party where they took some pics before everything went haywire.



After that, they went to the second after party with Disney.



And they stopped to take a few more pictures together.



And that’s when it happened.



While they were posing, Patricia actually hit Joey in the head with her Golden Globe Statue!



But it’s okay, there was only love afterwards.



But you can see the bruise on Joey’s forehead already forming!



Ouch. I mean, that’s gotta hurt.



And the next morning she posted photos of her bruise, saying “Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”



And ever the comedian, Patricia replied to Joey, saying “What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!”



This is, of course, a reference to the elevator incident involving Beyonce and Jay-Z at the MET Gala last decade!



But there’s no ill will here.



Joey shot back with a crying laughing face and “there are worse things to be hit in the head with”



I think the only right thing to do is to give Joey her Golden Globe! Patricia already has 2 other ones anyway.



So now we know that those statues definitely have some weight to them.



And one person found the humor in the situation. They said “She was starstuck!”



In every sense of the word. But what do you guys think? Did you see The Act? Should Joey have won for her role as well? Then they could have had a lightsaber battle with their Golden Globes. Right on the Disney carpet. How fitting!



