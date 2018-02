Published on Feb 24, 2018

At Sochi 2014, Team Sweden was far behind in third in cross country skiing’s 4x5km relay when Kalla mounted a comeback for the ages.



The Olympic Winter Games is where the Impossible Happens. Relive those moments where athletes left us awestruck.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com