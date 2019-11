Published on Nov 4, 2019

The US forces withdrew on Sunday from its largest base in Syria's northern Aleppo province.

Sunday's pullout was the fourth such withdrawal of American forces in a week

After the US withdrawal,the Syrian army will control these areas.

Sources said the US will set 3 military bases in northeastern Syria mainly controlled by the Kurdish forces.

The Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria since Oct. 9 has led to the recent redeployment of forces.■