Germany and France secure top spots | Women's World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 18, 2019

Germany eased past South Africa with a 4-0 victory in Montpellier while France squeezed past Nigeria as the big guns claimed the top spots in Groups A and B. Norway and Spain also guaranteed places in the Round of 16 on yet another action packed day at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

