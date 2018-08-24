What's behind the recent political unrest in Uganda? - Inside Story

Published on Aug 24, 2018

Perhaps the best-known face of the Ugandan opposition, Bobi Wine, is in custody once again - but this time facing the capital charge of treason.

The singer who became an MP last year has been a strong critic of president Yoweri Museveni - who's been in power since 1986.

Widespread protests and a crackdown by state forces followed Bobi Wine's detention last week.



So, what does the unrest and his prosecution mean for Uganda?





Presenter: Sohail Rahman





Guests:



Joseph Ochieno - Commentator on African affairs.



Rosebell Kagumire - Kampala-based blogger and Writer on African affairs.



Alex Vines - Head of the Africa programme at Chatham House.







- Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

- Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

- Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#inside_story_aljazeera