#inside_story_aljazeera

What's behind the recent political unrest in Uganda? - Inside Story

Al Jazeera English
2.4M
23,398 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 24, 2018

Perhaps the best-known face of the Ugandan opposition, Bobi Wine, is in custody once again - but this time facing the capital charge of treason.
The singer who became an MP last year has been a strong critic of president Yoweri Museveni - who's been in power since 1986.
Widespread protests and a crackdown by state forces followed Bobi Wine's detention last week.

So, what does the unrest and his prosecution mean for Uganda?


Presenter: Sohail Rahman


Guests:

Joseph Ochieno - Commentator on African affairs.

Rosebell Kagumire - Kampala-based blogger and Writer on African affairs.

Alex Vines - Head of the Africa programme at Chatham House.



- Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
- Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
- Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#inside_story_aljazeera

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to