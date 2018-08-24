What's behind the recent political unrest in Uganda? - Inside Story

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Perhaps the best-known face of the Ugandan opposition, Bobi Wine, is in custody once again - but this time facing the capital charge of treason. The singer who became an MP last year has been a strong critic of president Yoweri Museveni - who's been in power since 1986. Widespread protests and a crackdown by state forces followed Bobi Wine's detention last week.
So, what does the unrest and his prosecution mean for Uganda?
Presenter: Sohail Rahman
Guests:
Joseph Ochieno - Commentator on African affairs.
Rosebell Kagumire - Kampala-based blogger and Writer on African affairs.
Alex Vines - Head of the Africa programme at Chatham House.