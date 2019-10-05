Knee Joint Examination | Practical clinical examination skills

Published on Oct 5, 2019

This simple video shows you how to conduct a clinical examination of the knee and to identify common causes of knee pain.



This video clip is part of the FIFA Diploma in Football Medicine and the FIFA Medical Network. To enrol or to find our more click on the following link http://www.fifamedicalnetwork.com



The Diploma is a free online course designed to help clinicians learn how to diagnose and manage common football-related injuries and illnesses. There are a total of 42 modules created by football medicine experts. Visit a single page, complete individual modules or finish the entire course.



The network provides the opportunity for clinicians around the world to meet and share ideas relating to football medicine. Ask about an interesting case, debate current practice and discuss treatment strategies. Create a profile and log on to interact with other health professionals from around the globe.



This is not medical advice. The content is intended as educational content for health care professionals and students. If you are a patient, seek care of a health care professional.