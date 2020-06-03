#Lizzo #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

Lizzo BREAKS DOWN In Tears Over Racism!

Published on Jun 3, 2020

While hosting an Instagram Live over the weekend, Lizzo couldn’t contain her emotions as she read off a message to her fans from local officials on the current climate in Minneapolis, also sharing that protests have only begun to escalate…

What’s up y’all? I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News, and Lizzo’s recent Instagram Live shows first-hand just how much pain last week’s horrific events are causing the nation right now.

Along with Lizzo, millions of people all over the country have been affected by the recent tragedies following George Floyd’s death as seen by social media posts and news articles circulating the internet.

· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/
· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...
· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...
· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/
· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/
Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...


