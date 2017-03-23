Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
USA Curling Mixed National- Williston, Semi Finals
Team USA
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Team USA?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
152,677
152K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Statistics
Add translations
0
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 43 minutes ago
Alaska (Red) Washington (Yellow)
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Show more
Show less
Chat is disabled for this live stream.
USA Curling Mixed National- Williston, ND Draw 12
- Duration: 2:26:46.
Team USA
118 views
New
2:26:46
Curling Night In America | Episode 9: U.S. vs Scotland
- Duration: 1:32:35.
Team USA
154 views
New
1:32:35
Curling Mixed Team - Canada win gold | Lillehammer 2016 Youth Olympic Games
- Duration: 6:12.
Olympic
8,348 views
6:12
Olympic Channel: Olympians' Tips - Hilary Knight
- Duration: 2:37.
Team USA
169 views
New
2:37
World Mixed Curling Championship 2016 - 1/4 Finals. RUS vs SUI
- Duration: 2:17:08.
Russian Curling TV
2,803 views
2:17:08
Curling Mixed Doubles - Japan/Switzerland win gold | Lillehammer 2016 Youth Olympic Games
- Duration: 5:23.
Olympic
8,351 views
5:23
CURLING: Learn More - About Mixed Doubles Curling
- Duration: 3:01.
World Curling TV
5,500 views
3:01
USA Curling Mixed National- Williston, ND Draw 7
- Duration: 1:34:22.
Team USA
172 views
New
1:34:22
USA Curling Mixed National- Williston, ND Draw 8
- Duration: 3:41:29.
Team USA
319 views
New
3:41:29
Curling: Mixed Doubles
- Duration: 6:08.
unitedstatescurling
61,189 views
6:08
USA Curling Mixed National- Williston, ND Draw 4
- Duration: 1:29:51.
Team USA
299 views
New
1:29:51
World Mixed Curling Championship 2016 - Round Robin RUS vs POL
- Duration: 2:01:11.
Russian Curling TV
2,033 views
2:01:11
USA Curling Mixed National- Williston, ND Draw 6
- Duration: 3:10:26.
Team USA
279 views
New
3:10:26
World Mixed Curling Championship 2016 - Round Robin HUN vs FIN
- Duration: 2:22:55.
Russian Curling TV
1,620 views
2:22:55
Westbay Hungrian Mixed Doubles Curling Cup
- Duration: 3:58:22.
Curling Champions Tour CCT
548 views
New
3:58:22
Meet 'N Greet | Samantha Achterberg: Modern Pentathlon
- Duration: 1:08.
Team USA
30 views
New
1:08
Curling Night In America | Learning Curling Positions
- Duration: 1:11.
Team USA
191 views
New
1:11
World Mixed Curling Championship 2016 - Round Robin AUT vs CAN
- Duration: 2:08:39.
Russian Curling TV
1,768 views
2:08:39
Curling Night In America | Mixed Doubles Explained
- Duration: 1:21.
Team USA
184 views
1:21
Draw 2
- Duration: 2:17:20.
Team USA
245 views
New
2:17:20
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...