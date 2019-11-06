Japan v Mexico Highlights - FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 ™

Published on Nov 6, 2019

Eugenio Pizzuto and Santiago Munoz scored their first goals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™ to lift Mexico to a deserved 2-0 victory over Japan in the Round of 16 at Estadio Bezerrao.



