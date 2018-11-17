🇸🇦 CIA says Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi's murder: reports | Al Jazeera English

Published on Nov 17, 2018

US media is reporting that the CIA has concluded the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi last month.

The Wall Street Journal says congressional leaders had been informed about these developments on Thursday.

The Washington Post says the CIA examined multiple sources of intelligence.

This includes reports of a phone call that the prince’s brother, Khalid bin Salman, who is also the Saudi ambassador to the US, had with Khashoggi - guaranteeing his safety if he came to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna has more from Washington DC.





