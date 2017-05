Published on May 26, 2017

Follow Garrett McNamara and a group of the world's best big wave surfers as they descend on Nazaré to catch the biggest swell of the year.



See the Full Video: www.olympicchannel.com/en/playback/shredding-monsters-nazareopen_in_new



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com