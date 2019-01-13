Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-01-13
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
7.1K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
32 views
4
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
5
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 13, 2019
Vom Petersplatz: Das Angelusgebet mit Papst Franziskus
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus Heilige Messe Taufe des Herrn 2019-01-13
- Duration: 1:49:42.
Vatican News - Deutsch
140 views
New
1:49:42
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
1 watching
Live now
Papst Franziskus - Heilige Messe am Hochfest der Gottesmutter Maria 2019-01-01
- Duration: 1:35:19.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,438 views
1:35:19
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-01-06
- Duration: 17:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
501 views
New
17:11
Papst Franziskus - Loggia des Petersdoms-Weihnachtsbotschaft und Segen « Urbi et Orbi » 2018-12-25
- Duration: 28:09.
Vatican News - Deutsch
6,464 views
28:09
Papst Franziskus Heilige Messe zum Hochfest der Erscheinung des Herrn 2019-01-06
- Duration: 1:39:13.
Vatican News - Deutsch
833 views
New
1:39:13
Papst Franziskus Audienz für die Mitglieder des Diplomatischen Corps 2019-01-07
- Duration: 1:14:32.
Vatican News - Deutsch
597 views
New
1:14:32
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-30
- Duration: 16:45.
Vatican News - Deutsch
745 views
16:45
Papst Franziskus - Clementina-Saal. Audienz Römische Kurie 2018-12-21
- Duration: 46:39.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,767 views
46:39
Papst Franziskus – Petersdom - Christmette 2018-12- 24
- Duration: 1:47:02.
Vatican News - Deutsch
6,091 views
1:47:02
Papst Franziskus - Petersdom- Vesper und Te Deum 2018-12-31
- Duration: 1:46:58.
Vatican News - Deutsch
873 views
1:46:58
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-01-01
- Duration: 15:33.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,441 views
15:33
Papst Franziskus - Petersdom - Heilige Messe 12. 12. 2018
- Duration: 1:10:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,168 views
1:10:11
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-16
- Duration: 19:20.
Vatican News - Deutsch
599 views
19:20
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-26
- Duration: 14:22.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,000 views
14:22
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
Live now
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-23
- Duration: 17:22.
Vatican News - Deutsch
841 views
17:22
Papst Franziskus Angelusgebet 2018-01-07
- Duration: 14:26.
Vatican News - Deutsch
394 views
14:26
”DAS VIDEO VOM PAPST”: Januar 2019 Maria als Beispiel für junge Menschen
- Duration: 1:00.
Vatican News - Deutsch
538 views
New
1:00
Videoclips der Schweizergarde bei Vatican News!
- Duration: 1:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
604 views
1:11
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...