A lot of Boxers dream of becoming an Olympic Champion at the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo. 8 men and 5 women out of 286 athletes who be crowned as an Olympic Champion in one of the different weight categories. But how do they qualify for the upcoming Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo 2020? Find out now!



