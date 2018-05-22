International | NBC Left Field S1 • E1

The American who smuggled Russian rock music out of the USSR | NBC Left Field

Published on May 22, 2018

In the 1980s, Joanna Stingray brought us music that we weren’t supposed to hear – underground rock from behind the Iron Curtain.
Along the way, she befriended Russia’s greatest rock legends, fell in love, made some music videos, and got banned from attending her own wedding.

Join us as we take a deep dive into Joanna’s video diaries from Russia, as she pulled back the Iron Curtain with a little help from an album called Red Wave.

Producer - George Itzhak

Video and Music Courtesy of Joanna Stingray
