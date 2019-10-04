JetBlue CEO, aviation experts discuss the future of flight at Washington Post Live

Watch as JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes, NY/NJ Port Authority Executive Director Richard Cotton, the head of Uber Elevate Eric Allison, Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl and others talk the future of aviation - 21st century airports, a return to supersonic jet travel and the potential of aerial ride-sharing. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK

