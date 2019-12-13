Why are there so many Foreign CRIMINALS in China?

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
I've met a lot of serious criminals working as English teachers and the like in China, how is it that they manage to thrive in China?
Check out our car channel: https://www.youtube.com/worthlesswhips
For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts
DOCUMENTARY LINKS:
Conquering Southern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...
Conquering Northern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...
Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...
For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
What Drug are these Hot Girls Selling in Asia?
https://youtu.be/H5zbitgTnBA
For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE
Chinese Government Paying YouTubers to Attack Me?:
https://youtu.be/1WNLEicinw8
For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
Are Chinese Drivers really that bad?
https://youtu.be/Abh5BvIXRaw
Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za
teaching english in china china economy esl teaching english abroad
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...