10 sports you didn't know used to be at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Feb 14, 2020

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, four sports (Surfing, Skateboarding, Karate and Sports Climbing) will join the Olympic programme for the first time. But let's also take a look back: Did you know that Ski Ballet, Tug of War, Tandem Cycling and Cricket were at least once at the Olympics? Let us know which of these would you maybe like to see again in the future? ;-)



