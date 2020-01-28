Dove Cameron Admits Disney Was WORST & BEST Days Of Her Life!

Published on Jan 28, 2020

Dove Cameron is looking back on and opening up about her early Disney Channel years saying that they were the “best and worst” times of her life.



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and Dove Cameron sat down for an in depth interview with ‘Create and Cultivate’ where she talked about some of the best and worst years of her life as she faced challenges and navigated the world of fame.



Dove may be following in the footsteps of fellow former Disney stars like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato who’ve successfully gone from Disney Channel to mainstream pop star.



But there’s no question that Dove is doing things her way and blazing her own trail to bring her own unique sound to the music industry.



She talked about how she got to where she is today starting with way back during her early days at Disney on her show ‘Liv and Maddie’.



And for those of you who don’t know, Dove started her career at only 16 years old on the Disney Channel after a scout spotted her singing in a choir.



Dove said quote, “My earliest years in the industry were some of the best years of my life, while also being some of my worst and an unbelievable uphill battle. I definitely had a lot of fun, experimenting with who I was, what my abilities were, falling in love for the first time, and navigating this entirely new world that I was now, all of a sudden, involved in.”



And while Dove shot to fame very quickly, what we didn’t see is what was going on in her private life at that time.



She opened up about what she was going through and how it impacted her mental health.



Dove said quote, “While this was happening, I was also dealing with the death of my father, severe anorexia and bulimia, anxiety relating to newfound fame and global attention, and what would eventually become an incredibly unhealthy relationship.”



She continued on and talked about how the dark times have lead her to where she is now.



Dove said quote, “I think everything in those years, and every year leading up to present day, career or personal or both, has prepared me for my career and life now, as I am without a doubt, the strongest, most concentrated, and most unabashed that I have ever been in my life. It wasn’t all magic, but it does feel like it was all exactly how it needed to be to get me to be where I am now and the human that I have become.”



Dove also talked about some of the good times from her years on Disney, in particular how she won an Emmy for her roles in Liv and Maddie.



She said quote, “I was truly deeply touched when I won the Emmy, touched and very shocked. I didn’t expect I would win, I didn’t even expect to be nominated. I still don’t know who put me up for the nomination, ‘cause it wasn’t me and I had no idea about it! It really meant so much to me, and I was very emotional.”



And she also talked about how winning the Emmy changed her perspective for the better.



Dove revealed that quote, “I think it gave me a permission that I hadn’t given myself to actually pursue this career like I deserved to be here, rather than like I was someone who just wanted to be here but maybe wasn’t quite good enough.”



Dove also gave some meaningful advice to her fans, you know, just all 34 million of us that follow her on Instagram. She started off by saying quote, “If I had to give any advice, I would say, be easy on yourself.”



But she continued on and explained that quote, “I think if you want to create anything meaningful and something that feels like a true expression of your one and only unique life and experience, you have to divorce yourself from the opinions of others and trying not to upset people, which can be difficult in this climate. But if you always listen to everyone else, you’ll become them, not you. And our only job in this life is to become ourselves, to the fullest extent that we can. That’s everyone’s job. And how amazing is that?”



And that’s exactly what Dove is doing.



Outside of still working with Disney on projects like the Descendants franchise, she’s been focusing on her music career.



Last year Dove released four singles — “Out of Touch,” “So Good,” “Bloodshot,” and “Waste.”



We are just Dove is in a good place now and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her career. Do you think we’ll be getting an album from Dove this year? And do you think she’ll be working on some new movie and TV projects we don’t know about yet?

