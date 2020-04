Published on Apr 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#JamesCharles #JeffreeStar #TatiWestbrook



The tea is HOT today as Jeffree Star just dished even more details about what happened behind the scenes during the Tati Westbrook/James Charles feud, what he really meant in THAT shocking statement about James, and SO much more.





The year is 2020 as you’re all probably aware, so nothing really comes as a surprise anymore, especially the fact that we are still talking about the James Charles and Tati Westbrook feud nearly a year later.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad