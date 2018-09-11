Tentacles of the Deep State EXPOSED [2018] PART 1

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
We have all heard of the #DeepState, #Cabal or #ShadowGovernment but who makes up this Deep State and how have they impacted our history over the last 100 + years?
During our research, we came upon a book on the C!A website called The Story of the Committee of 300. What we read in the book was so shocking we realized we needed to do a series on it.
On this Episode of Edge of Wonder, we dive deep into the pyramid structure, the secret organization behind the Deep State, and uncover their ultimate goal for humanity which is beyond anyone's imagination.
So in this 4 part miniseries, we will be exposing the dark tentacles of the Deep State starting with the Committee of 300 followed by the 13 bloodlines of the Illum!n@t!. [due to censorship ;)]
---Credits---
The Story of the Committee of 300, by Dr. John Coleman on the CIA website: http://bit.ly/CIA_Com_300
Stock Images: Shutterstock.com
Music: Audio Blocks: https://www.audioblocks.com
Voice provided by 'Radio Face': https://voice123.com/profiles/chrisslone
---------------------
Our own version of patreon: https://edgeofwonder.nyc
Help support us by donating so we can keep making great content!
- Ben & Rob
---------------------
Watch more videos:
① Exposing the Deep State:
#QAnon - How the Media Controls What We Think
➜http://bit.ly/MSM_Control
#QANON - Why it’s NOT a Conspiracy Theory!
➜ http://bit.ly/QANON-Why
#QANON - 7 facts the MEDIA (MSM) Won’t Admit
➜ http://bit.ly/QANON_7_Facts
TRUTH BEHIND Hawaii Volcano Eruption EXPOSED by Dr Michael Salla 2018
➜ http://bit.ly/MichaelSallaHawaii
Deep State wants Antarctica ALIENS to be your newGod | Dr. Michael Salla 2018
➜http://bit.ly/Michael_Salla_DeepState
MK Ultra Controlling Celebrities:
➜ http://bit.ly/mkultra-MindControl
MARS 2018: The Secrets of Red Planet! 👽
➜ http://bit.ly/MARS-Serects
② Mysterious Uncovered:
What You Need to Know About Earth's Poles Shift 2018
➜ http://bit.ly/PolesShift
8 Secret MOON Facts That Will Make You Question Reality
➜ http://bit.ly/SecretMoonFacts
The Flat Earth EXPOSED! 2018
➜ http://bit.ly/FlatEarthExposed
D Wave Quantum Computers EXPOSED 2018
➜ http://bit.ly/QuantumComputers2018
Top 10 Proofs of the MANDELA EFFECT 2018
➜ http://bit.ly/Top10MandelaEffect
CERN: Cause of the Mandela Effect? Best Explained!
➜ http://bit.ly/Mandela-Effect-CERN
CYBER WARFARE: How SOCIAL MEDIA Controls You!
➜ http://bit.ly/CYBERWARFARE
FACTS About The Titanic SINKING on Purpose - New Evidence 2018
➜ http://bit.ly/Titanic-Secrets
③ Paranormal and Supernormal:
[Top 5] GREATEST WARRIORS More Badass Than Navy Seals
➜ http://bit.ly/5WarriorsInHistory
THIRD EYE: How To AWAKEN Your Supernormal Ability!
➜ http://bit.ly/ThirdEyeAwaken
Top 7 Supernormal Humans 2018
➜ http://bit.ly/SupernormalHumans
Top 5 Mysterious Portals to Underworld
➜ http://bit.ly/Portals-to-Underworld
Top 5 Secrets of Antarctica - Caught on Google Maps
➜ http://bit.ly/5Antarctica
④ Aliens & UFO:
Ultimate Guide to #Alien Races [Vol. 1]
➜ http://bit.ly/AlienRaces1
Ultimate Guide to #Alien Races [Vol. 2]
➜ http://bit.ly/AlienRaces2
Atacama Skeleton: 6-inch Alien OR 6yr Old Girl?
➜ http://bit.ly/AtacamaSkeleton
What Aliens Want From Us
➜ http://bit.ly/LauraEisenhower2018
-------------------------------
T-Shirt and other official products:
➜ http://bit.ly/EdgeOfWonderStore
Contact us:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/onedgeofwonder
Twitter: www.twitter.com/onedgeofwonder
Follow Ben: https://www.facebook.com/ben.chasteen
Follow Rob: www.instagram.com/robcounts
Subscribe for updates: http://bit.ly/EdgeOfWonderSub
=======================
© All Rights Reserved. space force eugenics migrant caravan 2018 lift the veil politics
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...