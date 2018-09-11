Tentacles of the Deep State EXPOSED [2018] PART 1

Published on Sep 11, 2018

We have all heard of the #DeepState, #Cabal or #ShadowGovernment but who makes up this Deep State and how have they impacted our history over the last 100 + years?



During our research, we came upon a book on the C!A website called The Story of the Committee of 300. What we read in the book was so shocking we realized we needed to do a series on it.



On this Episode of Edge of Wonder, we dive deep into the pyramid structure, the secret organization behind the Deep State, and uncover their ultimate goal for humanity which is beyond anyone's imagination.



So in this 4 part miniseries, we will be exposing the dark tentacles of the Deep State starting with the Committee of 300 followed by the 13 bloodlines of the Illum!n@t!. [due to censorship ;)]



The Story of the Committee of 300, by Dr. John Coleman on the CIA website: http://bit.ly/CIA_Com_300



