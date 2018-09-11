#DeepState #Cabal #ShadowGovernment

Tentacles of the Deep State EXPOSED [2018] PART 1

Edge of Wonder
267K
283,445 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 11, 2018

We have all heard of the #DeepState, #Cabal or #ShadowGovernment but who makes up this Deep State and how have they impacted our history over the last 100 + years?

During our research, we came upon a book on the C!A website called The Story of the Committee of 300. What we read in the book was so shocking we realized we needed to do a series on it.

On this Episode of Edge of Wonder, we dive deep into the pyramid structure, the secret organization behind the Deep State, and uncover their ultimate goal for humanity which is beyond anyone's imagination.

So in this 4 part miniseries, we will be exposing the dark tentacles of the Deep State starting with the Committee of 300 followed by the 13 bloodlines of the Illum!n@t!. [due to censorship ;)]

---Credits---

The Story of the Committee of 300, by Dr. John Coleman on the CIA website: http://bit.ly/CIA_Com_300

Stock Images: Shutterstock.com

Music: Audio Blocks: https://www.audioblocks.com

Voice provided by 'Radio Face': https://voice123.com/profiles/chrisslone

---------------------
Our own version of patreon: https://edgeofwonder.nyc
Help support us by donating so we can keep making great content!
- Ben & Rob

---------------------
Watch more videos:

① Exposing the Deep State:

#QAnon - How the Media Controls What We Think
http://bit.ly/MSM_Control

#QANON - Why it’s NOT a Conspiracy Theory!
http://bit.ly/QANON-Why

#QANON - 7 facts the MEDIA (MSM) Won’t Admit
http://bit.ly/QANON_7_Facts

TRUTH BEHIND Hawaii Volcano Eruption EXPOSED by Dr Michael Salla 2018
http://bit.ly/MichaelSallaHawaii

Deep State wants Antarctica ALIENS to be your newGod | Dr. Michael Salla 2018
http://bit.ly/Michael_Salla_DeepState

MK Ultra Controlling Celebrities:
http://bit.ly/mkultra-MindControl

MARS 2018: The Secrets of Red Planet! 👽
http://bit.ly/MARS-Serects


② Mysterious Uncovered:

What You Need to Know About Earth's Poles Shift 2018
http://bit.ly/PolesShift

8 Secret MOON Facts That Will Make You Question Reality
http://bit.ly/SecretMoonFacts

The Flat Earth EXPOSED! 2018
http://bit.ly/FlatEarthExposed

D Wave Quantum Computers EXPOSED 2018
http://bit.ly/QuantumComputers2018

Top 10 Proofs of the MANDELA EFFECT 2018
http://bit.ly/Top10MandelaEffect

CERN: Cause of the Mandela Effect? Best Explained!
http://bit.ly/Mandela-Effect-CERN

CYBER WARFARE: How SOCIAL MEDIA Controls You!
http://bit.ly/CYBERWARFARE

FACTS About The Titanic SINKING on Purpose - New Evidence 2018
http://bit.ly/Titanic-Secrets


③ Paranormal and Supernormal:

[Top 5] GREATEST WARRIORS More Badass Than Navy Seals
http://bit.ly/5WarriorsInHistory

THIRD EYE: How To AWAKEN Your Supernormal Ability!
http://bit.ly/ThirdEyeAwaken

Top 7 Supernormal Humans 2018
http://bit.ly/SupernormalHumans

Top 5 Mysterious Portals to Underworld
http://bit.ly/Portals-to-Underworld

Top 5 Secrets of Antarctica - Caught on Google Maps
http://bit.ly/5Antarctica


④ Aliens & UFO:

Ultimate Guide to #Alien Races [Vol. 1]
http://bit.ly/AlienRaces1

Ultimate Guide to #Alien Races [Vol. 2]
http://bit.ly/AlienRaces2

Atacama Skeleton: 6-inch Alien OR 6yr Old Girl?
http://bit.ly/AtacamaSkeleton

What Aliens Want From Us
http://bit.ly/LauraEisenhower2018

-------------------------------
T-Shirt and other official products:
http://bit.ly/EdgeOfWonderStore


Contact us:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/onedgeofwonder
Twitter: www.twitter.com/onedgeofwonder

Follow Ben: https://www.facebook.com/ben.chasteen
Follow Rob: www.instagram.com/robcounts

Subscribe for updates: http://bit.ly/EdgeOfWonderSub

=======================
© All Rights Reserved. space force eugenics migrant caravan 2018 lift the veil politics

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to