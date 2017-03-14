Get Ready for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Rep. 2017!!

Published on Mar 14, 2017

WATCH THE DRAW LIVE on WEDNESDAY 15TH MARCH

1500hrs Local Time (0700hrs CET)



Just over two months to go until the action gets underway at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017, but the path to glory for the 24 nations set to land in the Far East is still a mystery. However, on 15 March at 15.00 in Suwon (7.00 CET), all that will change with the Official Draw.



With the likes of Argentina to Vanuatu lining up, this year’s tournament is set to feature an exciting array of experienced nations and new talent – though all will be waiting with baited breath to see who they are drawn with. And, thanks to FIFA on YouTube and FIFA.com, you will be able to join them in watching it all unfold, with the draw to be streamed live from the Suwon Atrium.



Former champions Diego Maradona, who triumphed in 1979, and fellow Argentinian Pablo Aimar, a title-winner in 1997, will be entrusted with plucking the draw balls from the pots and arranging the protagonists for the tournament ahead.