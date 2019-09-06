Trump’s Trade War Threat to China

Published on Sep 6, 2019

Trump threatens China over delaying a trade war deal. Chinese media claims a CIA agent in Hong Kong has been discovered. China claims to have discovered a mysterious gel like substance on the far side of the moon. Has China really stopped fentanyl shipments? Hong Kong protesters are not happy with Chief Executive Carrie Lam saying she will suggest the extradition bill be withdrawn. And Xi Jinping says all China needs is a little more fighting spirit! That and more on this week's China news headlines!



