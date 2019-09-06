#tradewar #hongkong

Trump’s Trade War Threat to China

China Uncensored
845K
16,090 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 6, 2019

Trump threatens China over delaying a trade war deal. Chinese media claims a CIA agent in Hong Kong has been discovered. China claims to have discovered a mysterious gel like substance on the far side of the moon. Has China really stopped fentanyl shipments? Hong Kong protesters are not happy with Chief Executive Carrie Lam saying she will suggest the extradition bill be withdrawn. And Xi Jinping says all China needs is a little more fighting spirit! That and more on this week's China news headlines!

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
__
© All Rights Reserved.

#tradewar #hongkong

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to