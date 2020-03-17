Harry Styles Admits He HATED His Own Music!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#harrystyles #harrystylesalbum #NPRTinydeskI guess you could say it’s just a sign of the times that Harry Styles revealed he HATED his own music.On Monday, NPR released their latest Tiny Desk Concert series with none other than Harry himself as he performed some songs off of his new albums.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr
Loading playlists...