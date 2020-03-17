#harrystyles #harrystylesalbum #NPRTinydesk

Harry Styles Admits He HATED His Own Music!

Clevver News
4.64M
1,180 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 17, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#harrystyles #harrystylesalbum #NPRTinydesk

I guess you could say it’s just a sign of the times that Harry Styles revealed he HATED his own music.On Monday, NPR released their latest Tiny Desk Concert series with none other than Harry himself as he performed some songs off of his new albums.

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to