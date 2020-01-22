Is China Covering Up a Deadly New Virus?

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 83% off a 2-year plan and 1 extra month free.A deadly corona virus from the Chinese city Wuhan is spreading around the world, including in the United States. Did the Chinese Communist Party try to cover it up the way they did SARS?YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensoredWe also accept bitcoin!http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/Make sure to share this video with your friends!______________________________Subscribe for updates:https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...______________________________Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensoredFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensoredInstagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensoredor check out the China Unscripted Podcast!https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted______________________________© All Rights Reserved.#wuhan #coronavirus news
Loading playlists...