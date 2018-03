Published on Mar 8, 2018

After winning the gold medal in Vancouver 2010, Lindsey Vonn had to struggle with a bad injury. But she never gave up and came back! At the Olympic Winter Games 2018 in PyeongChang, she claimed the bronze medal and became the oldest female medallist in Alpine Skiing.



