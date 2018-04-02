Do Marches Work? Yes, With These Five Elements | NBC Left Field

Published on Apr 2, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the recent March for Our Lives rally, but what does it actually take for a march to bring about meaningful change? NBC's Gadi Schwartz talked to marchers in Washington D.C., and to American University Professor Jane Hall about the characteristics of effective protests.



Reporter

Gadi Schwartz



Visual journalist

Carlos P Beltran



Producer

Sam Go



Producer

Sossy Dombourian



NBC Left Field is a new internationally-minded video troupe that makes short, creative documentaries and features specially designed for social media and set-top boxes.