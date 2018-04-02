Do Marches Work? Yes, With These Five Elements | NBC Left Field

New to Left Field? SUBSCRIBE: http://nbcnews.to/2rAQzwx
Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the recent March for Our Lives rally, but what does it actually take for a march to bring about meaningful change? NBC's Gadi Schwartz talked to marchers in Washington D.C., and to American University Professor Jane Hall about the characteristics of effective protests.
FOLLOW NBC LEFT FIELD:
Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/2rACLSM
Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsQwp
Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsWUN
CALL THE FIELD PHONE: ☎️ (315) LF-FIELD
VISIT OUR SITE: http://nbcleftfield.com
Reporter
Gadi Schwartz
Visual journalist
Carlos P Beltran
Producer
Sam Go
Producer
Sossy Dombourian
__
ABOUT NBC LEFT FIELD:
NBC Left Field is a new internationally-minded video troupe that makes short, creative documentaries and features specially designed for social media and set-top boxes. Our small team of cinematographers, journalists, animators and social media gurus aims to unearth stories and breathe creative life into current headlines. While pushing boundaries at home and abroad, NBC Left Field will also be serving as an experimental hub for NBC News style, treatment and audience engagement.