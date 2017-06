Published on Jun 26, 2017

The gold medal winning Russian duet of Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina not only impressed the world with their incredible technique but also offered a beautiful homage to the King of Pop Michael Jackson in their "They Don't Care About Us" technical routine at the London 2012 Synchronised Swimming competition.



