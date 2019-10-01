FIFA Medical Network: Prof Jan Ekstrand

Published on Oct 1, 2019

Professor Jan Ekstrand is an Orthopaedic Surgeon and the Vice Chairman of the UEFA Medical Committee. He is also the Medical Director of the Aspetar FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence and is a Professor of Sports Medicine at the University of Linköping, Sweden.



In 2001, UEFA initiated a research programme with the aim of increasing the safety of players in its competitions and contributing to the wider understanding of injury in sport. This project, the UEFA Elite Club Injury Study, has now been conducted with elite clubs in the UEFA Champions League and beyond for over a decade with results regularly published in scientific journals.