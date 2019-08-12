Talib Kweli And Evidence Talk Dilated Peoples, Producing For Kanye & Eminem "Beef" I People's Party

Published on Aug 12, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with Talib's longtime friend and collaborator, Evidence. They discuss how his upbringing in Venice Beach and living next door to Quincy Jones' son helped shape his love for hip-hop music and culture. They also talk about how he got his name from rapper and collaborator Everlast, showing LL Cool J one of his first songs, producing for Kanye West first debut album "College Dropout", and the story behind his past "beef" with Eminem.



5:45 -- Talib and Evidence on his new album "Weather Or Not" and shedding the Evidence moniker to shine more light on him as a human being and who is truly is as a person



10:05 -- Evidence on the fine line when you're selling sympathy between speaking on sad truths and balancing that with still being a dope emcee and spazzing on tracks



11:50 -- Rap is like the gym, you workout your rhymes and if you go away for a while you've got to come back and work back up to where you were before



12:35 -- Talib on having a show in Amsterdam and staying at a chain hotel while Evidence and Alchemist were staying at a Hostel



15:15 -- Evidence on what it means to go crate digging



16:03 Talib and Evidence reminisce on shooting a music video overseas that was never released



17:16 -- Evidence on whether or not he's a marijuana activist



17:36 -- Evidence on B Real got him into smoking weed



18:35 -- Evidence on the different parts of LA and what it means to be from those different parts



22:25 -- Evidence on why he comes across as an authentic hip-hop artist as opposed to many other white rappers who feel like their inclusion in the culture is a gimmick or forced



23:35 -- Evidence talks about Raaka teaching him about street smarts and how to act



36:30 - Evidence's Kanye West story



44:36 -- Evidence talks about how he met QD3 (Quincy Jones' son) and got introduced to LL Cool J



52:00 - Evidence's Eminem story and how the "beef" started with an Everlast verse



People's Party is a weekly interview show hosted by Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh with big-name guests exploring hip-hop, culture, and politics.



