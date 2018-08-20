🇦🇫 Worst drought in decades grips two-thirds of Afghanistan | Al Jazeera English

Published on Aug 20, 2018

Afghanistan is experiencing a drought so severe that two million people may run out of food in the next six months.



More than 80,000 people have left their villages in search of water in cities.



The United Nations fears that number may double.



Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis reports from Herat province in western Afghanistan.



