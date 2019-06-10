Natalia Gaudio's moving performance to Cidade Maravilhosa at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Published on Jun 10, 2019

Brazil's Natalia Gaudio stunned the crowd with this incredibly moving Artistic Gymnastics performance to Cidade Maravilhosa. Cidade Maravilhosa was written and composed by André Filho and arranged by Silva Sobreira for the Rio de Janeiro carnival in 1935, Natalia Gaudio brought new life to this song at the Summer Olympic Games Rio 2016. Enjoy



