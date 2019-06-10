Natalia Gaudio's moving performance to Cidade Maravilhosa at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

#MusicMonday

Brazil's Natalia Gaudio stunned the crowd with this incredibly moving Artistic Gymnastics performance to Cidade Maravilhosa. Cidade Maravilhosa was written and composed by André Filho and arranged by Silva Sobreira for the Rio de Janeiro carnival in 1935, Natalia Gaudio brought new life to this song at the Summer Olympic Games Rio 2016. Enjoy

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

