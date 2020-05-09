Matthias Steiner wins an incredible +105kg Weightlifting final | Beijing 2008 Replays

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/MatthiasSteinerWeightl...
Back in 2008, at the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China, German weightlifter Matthias Steiner won an incredible +105kg Weightlifting final in the most emotional way possible. Having lost his wife prior to the Olympic Games, he broke out in tears after winning the Gold Medal. Before she died, Matthias Steiner had promised his wife that he would win gold at Beijing 2008. At the ceremony, having fulfilled his vow, Steiner held up a picture of his wife, dedicating his victory to her. Enjoy watching the full replay of this final!
