Gabi Demartino Dishes On Ariana Grande Relationship & Texts!

Published on Dec 18, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



If you thought that Niki and Gabi Demartino had a busy 2019, you haven’t seen anything yet; because it looks like they’re starting something brand new coming in 2020. And not only that, if you’ve ever wanted to know what texts are like between Gabi and Ari, we’ve got you covered….



What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and these sisters seem to do it all: they act, they model, and they certainly know how to rack up the views across social media.



I mean, that’s how they’ve established over 9 million subscribers on Youtube in just a couple of years.



And now, they’re not only racking up the views but will be doing the same with listeners as well.



Sure, they’ve always been a pair of musical sisters. Remember when they auditioned for the X Factor in 2017?



And since then, they’ve always released music as a duo - Niki and Gabi. They most recently have a song that came out in August, called “Hair Tie”.



But when we caught up with them on the red carpet at the Streamy Awards on Friday, we found out some pretty juicy info about their singing career and what’s to come in 2020. At first, the girls tried to keep it under wraps, but eventually they just couldn’t hold it in any longer.



So next year, we’ll be getting songs from both Niki AND Gabi individually. But don’t worry, fans of the twins will still get to see both of them with one ticket.



That’s because even though they’re making their own music, they’ll still be going on tour together.



I mean, it’s easy to see that, although the girls are twins, they are pretty different in their style, their personality, and of course, their music.



I mean, sounds like the best of both worlds. Literally. So I’m curious to hear what their individual music is going to sound like, because I expect that it will be really different than the Niki and Gabi songs that we’re used to.



The two sisters told us….



But that doesn’t mean their brains don’t sync up. Particularly when it comes to their favorite viral moment of 2019...



Ahhh it never gets old! Ofcourse the girls’ “Rise and Shine” parody video, that they released in late October right after Kylie’s office tour went viral, Gabi dresses up like Kylie and Niki dresses up as Kendall for a full 5 minute rendition of the song.



And speaking of music, we couldn’t help but ask about Gabi’s friendship with one of our faves, Ariana Grande….

Pic of Gabi and Ari



Ahhh Hello?? Can you imagine being able to go to Ariana Grande for advice and quotes?? So I had to ask….



Ahhhh you guys, can you imagine having that kind of friendship with Ari? To be honest, we’re not that far from it, I feel like with her regular chats with fans on Twitter, its similar. Sort of.



But right now I want to hear from you guys. Are you as excited to hear Niki and Gabi’s new music? And do you love hearing about Gabi and Ari’s friendship? Let me know in the comments section below.



And then click that subscribe button if you’re not already subscribed. I’ll make sure to update you on anything going on with either of the sisters and any new music they might be teasing. I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad