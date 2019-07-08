Talib Kweli And Angela Rye Talk Twitter, Hip-Hop vs Pop Rap, And The 2016 Election | People's Party

Published on Jul 8, 2019

On the latest People's Party, Kweli sits down with political activist Angela Rye to discuss hip-hop's influence on culture, their approaches to Twitter trolls, the impact of the 2016 election, and the need for people to better understand where they get their information.



Topics covered on this week's episode:



1:34 -- Kweli's Twitter suspension and how Angela helped restore his account



4:02 - Angela on taking a break from Twitter after the 2016 election



5:12 -- Kweli on why his Twitter feed is empowering for him and how he trolls the white supremacist trolls



6:12 -- Kweli on how "Beautiful Struggle" expanded his sound and gained female fans



7:32 -- Angela on her love for hip-hop and her association with Common and The Breakfast Club



9:30 -- Angela on distinguishing hip-hop from pop rap and the genre's multicultural audiences



13:55 -- Angela on growing up with black representation in her household



16:17 -- Talib and Angela on the lasting emotional impact of the 2016 Election



18:34 -- Talib and Angela on YouTube political culture and confirmation bias



21:10 -- Jasmin, Talib, and Angela on media outlets, websites, and understanding where you get your information



23:30 -- Angela on getting called "a bitch" by a person with a social following



24:17 -- Angela and Kweli on what people call them on Twitter and what words will get you kicked off Twitter



24:55 -- Angela on "Feminism vs Womanism" and women voting for Trump and abortion bans



27:13 -- Talib and Angela on the Religious Right and Pro Life hypocrisies



33:05 -- Talib on changing his stance on voting and why Trump is the most dangerous president



