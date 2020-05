Published on May 5, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#TooHotToHandle #FrancescaFarago #Netflix



If you binged all of Too Hot To Handle on Netflix in a day and have been craving more content from Lana and all the cast members, well we have exciting news for you. A reunion is coming to Netflix this week!



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and now more than ever the more we have to watch on Netflix the better right?!



I have been begging Netflix to just keep putting out more new content every day and now it looks like my prayers have been answered.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr