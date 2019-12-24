Justin Bieber & Rihanna's Insanely Expensive Holiday Gifts

Published on Dec 24, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



We know celebs go all out for the holidays, but some gifts are just too extravagant to wrap our heads around!



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and we’re rounding up some of the most extravagant celebrity holiday gifts we’ve seen.



So let’s get right into it! First up, we have Justin Bieber, who posted this Instagram selfie on Christmas in 2014, with the caption, “New jet for Christmas, and she's beautiful.”



You know, just a casual private jet selfie. Totally relatable, am I right?!



Justin didn’t announce who gave him this over-the-top Christmas present, but if you’re thinking it could have been Selena Gomez, I’ll stop you right there because the two rekindled their on-again off-again relationship in September 2014 only to break up again in October. So they were definitely NOT together in December.



Moving on, we have Rihanna, who was gifted with a Porsche 911 Turbo S by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2012.



The $160,000 car came as an early Christmas gift shortly after RiRi had purchased her own $12 million mansion in Pacific Palisades. Thankfully she had a nice big driveway to make room for the new car!



Along with a close-up picture of the car, Rihanna wrote on Instagram, “Ain't nobody phuckin wit my clique!! Thank you to my Roc brothers! I love you guys, y'all are crazy for getting me this bad ass ho.”



Nothin’ like a brand new car for the holidays straight from Jay-Z’s record label!



But when it comes to the holidays, it’s admittedly very hard to keep up with the Kardashians. I mean, who can compete with a custom Hermes Birkin handbag?!



That’s right, Kanye gifted Kim with a Birkin that was customized with a nude painting by famous artist George Condo on Christmas in 2013.



I mean, the bag isn’t my particular style, but let’s be honest, Kim can pull of ANYTHING! And of course, she doesn’t leave her man hanging. That same year, Kim got matching Lamborghinis for Kanye and their daughter North. She captioned the photo, “Like father like daughter.”



Honestly, I’m not even sure I could afford the toy version of that car...



Just two years later in 2015, it was the era of Kylie and Tyga… We all remember that, right? Good. Well, the couple was so close at one point that Tyga gifted Kylie with a “promise ring” on Christmas.



She took to Instagram to post a pic of the diamond ring, which reportedly cost $33,000, with a Santa emoji. Somehow I think Santa’s real name is Tyga in this scenario.



The makeup mogul also took to Twitter to share another photo of the ring, writing “Merry Christmas.”



You know, just really making sure we get all the angles!



There’s no better feeling than giving gifts to your loved ones during the holidays, but sometimes you gotta treat yourself!



And that’s exactly what Drake did. The rapper took to Instagram to share that he gifted himself with a stripper pole on Christmas in 2012. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Christmas gift to myself...#KODatthecrib #Areyouaperformer #ThatswhereIsleep”



It’s unclear whether Champagne Papi plans to use the pole for himself or for others, but either way, we just hope he’s making good use out of it! Perhaps he’s hosting free pole dancing classes in his bedroom? He always has been so charitable!



But perhaps the most charitable of them all is Taylor Swift. The 10-time Grammy winner began sending huge Christmas packages to her fans during the holiday season in 2014.



Taylor’s team is known for finding her diehard fans online and surprising them, and this instance was no exception. Fans shared photos and videos of themselves unwrapping the gifts she sent out, and the whole event was dubbed “Swiftmas.”



Now, I’m a diehard Swifty, obviously, but the ultimate celebrity Holiday Gift came from 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend. In 2015, he gifted his wife Chrissy Teigen with a literal cheese wheel.



Yes, a cheese wheel.



Honestly, if that’s not Christmas gift goals, I don’t know what is!



Alright guys, it’s time for me to go find my own cheese wheel. So I want to turn it over to you guys. What was your favorite of these holiday gifts, abd what do you think the celebs will be gifting each other this year? Let me know what you think down in the comments below.



After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad