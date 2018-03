Published on Mar 8, 2018

See all the biggest stories and performances from the Speed Skating events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Including gold medal runs from Jorien ter Mors, Kjeld Nuis, Sven Kramer & more!



See every Speed Skating performance from PyeongChang here: http://bit.ly/2D47RnA



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com