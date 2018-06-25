Spain and Portugal go through - Group B Review!

Published on Jun 25, 2018

Enjoy our review of all the action from Group B at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After three exciting Matchdays Spain and Portugal progressed to the next round. How far will they go in the competition?



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



Match highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDY1N...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com