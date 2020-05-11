Prince Harry Talks 'DRAMATIC Change' In Life!

Loading...
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#HarryAndMeghan #InvictusGames #TheRoyalFamily #FindingFreedom Prince Harry shared a special Invictus Games video message from his home in the United States over the weekend and said that his “life has changed dramatically” since last year’s event.If you aren’t familiar with the Invictus Games, it’s an multi-sport event put on by Prince Harry for wounded, injured, or sick armed services members and veterans.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad
