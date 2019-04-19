Top Scorers in Olympic Men's Basketball History | Top Moments

Published on Apr 19, 2019

Enjoy this collection of the all-time Top Scorers in Olympic Men's Basketball history, featuring:



9 - Drazen Petrovic - Croatia - 461 PTS

8 - Drazen Dalipagic - Yugoslavia - 461 PTS

7 - Sergei Belov - USSR - 475 PTS

6 - Manu Ginobili - Argentina - 523 PTS

5 - Luis Scola - Argentina - 525 PTS

4 - Wlamir Marques - Brazil - 537 PTS

3 - Pau Gasol - Spain - 623 PTS

2 - Andrew Gaze - Australia - 789 PTS

1 - Oscar Schmidt - Brazil - 1093 PTS



