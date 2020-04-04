Taiwan Battles WHO and China Over Coronavirus

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 4, 2020
Taiwan is battling against not only the coronavirus, but China and the World Health Organization. After an interview with WHO leader Bruce Aylward on Hong Kong media, the world has become transfixed with how the Chinese Communist Party has gotten the United Nations to ignore Taiwan, even during the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that came from an outbreak in Wuhan, China.