Coronavirus - Inside info and discussion

Streamed live 4 hours ago

My Chinese doctor friends have reached out, things are changing rapidly day to day, hour to hour, I would like to bring you up to date on everything I know with inside information that I'm getting from medical teams on the ground in China and all the significant developments. I will be hosting a live discussion tomorrow the 24th of January at 1pm Pacific Time, I will be joined by fellow China watcher, Laowhy86. See you all there, come with questions, leave with answers.



Laowhy86's initial video covering the virus: https://youtu.be/VLp8CHeKQkI



Primeinchina talks about the absurd fact that Chinese people are blaming America for the outbreak: https://youtu.be/BicL9BTNzCE



For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts



DOCUMENTARY LINKS:

Conquering Southern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Conquering Northern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...



For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/advchina



For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST

https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE



For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/serpentza



Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza

Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za