Published on Mar 8, 2018

Nao Kodaira was the no. 1 ranked Speed Skater when she went to the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang - and she proved that it is the top where she belongs to. The Japanese smashed the Olympic record in 500m with a time of 36,95 after already winning the silver medal in 1000m.



